In mid-March, when Lisa Beninkasa lost her job as an accountant when the company fired all employees due to the economic effects of the coronavirus, she immediately applied for unemployment. Almost a month after the benefits have been approved, three mothers from Wilmington, North Carolina are still waiting for checks.

She has not yet received a cent, despite filing unemployment claims every Friday in the last three weeks required by the state. “It’s scary and sad, knowing that there are so many people in the same situation,” Benincasa said.

She cannot be more correct. Over the past month, 16.8 million Americans have been unemployed and have been frustrated as they applied for unemployment. Like Benincasa, many people are struggling to apply, either because they are waiting for a profit to occur or even because the state’s profit system is overwhelmed by other claims.

In states such as Florida, New York, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, many residents say they cannot contact unemployment offices by phone or web. The disruption in communication has been spectacularly ill-timed, and Americans are urgently needing increased unemployment benefits to help pay bills and secure food.

“You can’t call them,” said Beninkasa, a 40-year-old trying to reach a split in her state employment. “I think they stopped their call. You can always make a call. It’s just that the volume of the call is too high. Please try again later.”

North Carolina’s accountant, Lisa Beninkasa and his children, Kane [left], Kennedy [right], Sydney [middle], and grandmother’s home in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Donna Radel

Zach Jobs, a bartender in Queens, New York, said he did not apply for benefits because his employer was fired after his resignation and received a busy signal each time he made a state unemployment call. Job and his roommate, fitness trainer Chadley Ann Means, said he couldn’t afford rent next month.

“I’m a faith now,” said Means. “I’m running with the fact that the system says what it says and it will run at my convenience.”

“A meeting game”

State unemployment officials said they knew the people’s dissatisfaction and were working as quickly as possible to process the claims. Terribly ironic, they are hiring additional staff to handle unemployment claims barrage from unemployed troops in the United States.

These vast numbers prove more than many states can handle. By comparison, about 17 million workers who applied for unemployment in a few weeks outnumbered the combined population of Alabama, Colorado and Minnesota.

In New Jersey, Governor Filmurphy is seeking volunteers who know COBOL as unemployed residents flood the unemployment system.

Hundreds of thousands of Florida residents have filed for unemployment in the last few weeks, crashing the application website. Due to the rapid expansion of claims, the state has issued a paper application and people are reportedly forming a long line outside the public library where the forms are being distributed.

Florida has launched a new website and software to apply for unemployment, but one expert said it only caused further confusion.

“Currently, the state is instructing people to file a claim using this new software, but it’s unclear which one to use, as both software seem to be doing the same thing Greater Miami service.

North Carolina officials have announced that since March 16, they have hired 50 experts to process approximately 450,000 claims.

“The Employment Security Division understands that help is not readily available to those who have lost their jobs,” Taylor said in a statement last week.

Since March 15, more than 1.2 million people in Pennsylvania have applied for unemployment. Julia Simon Michelle, a lawless unemployment lawyer in Philadelphia, said some residents have already begun to receive benefits, but the problem remains. This includes documents written only in English and prevents non-native English speakers from seeking help. The state also took time to create a mobile version of the application website.

Hope Baskirk said he had worked four months three months ago at a truck stop in New Stanton, Pennsylvania.

The state of Pennsylvania approved the application for Baskirk and received an email from the state on March 24, instructing it to wait for the pin number to use for weekly billing. She is still waiting for a pin.

“It’s basically a waiting game for anyone who has filed,” Buskirk said. “I get there relatively early and still wait, so what happens to those who were still working in the last week of March?”

—CBS News’ Darrell Dawson contributed to this report.

