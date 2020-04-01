FSU Norvell focuses on Noles change

Tampa, Florida – The following is a one-on-one conversation between FSU head soccer coach Mike Nobel and Spectrum Sports 360’s Cristolero.

Chris ToreroA: The first question, I know you did not practice much. How do you and everyone on your team handle everything that has gone so far?

Mike NobelA: Well it’s definitely an interesting dynamic in the way we have to operate. This is unprecedented, never experienced by any of our team or staff. Everyone needs to leave and cannot work in parallel, but provide workouts to each player to guide them, maintain all the benefits gained in the first part of the semester, and maintain constant communication Check-in with everyone who tried to keep.

Chris Torero: How big is it to communicate with those players and build those relationships in just four months at work?

Mike NobelA: There is an urgent need to develop relationships and keep these people aware that we are here for them. This now helps us all take care of their business in all other respects because we are very restricted from a football perspective and keep them academically necessary It only encourages and builds a connection between making sure you are doing and what they do on the ground.

Chris Torero: Now that you’re dead until at least mid-April, what has it meant for you and your coach in a general sense to build a relationship with a new employee or a high school coach?

Mike Nobel: This was definitely a challenge in many ways. On the recruiting side, we spend as much time as possible building relationships with players who have the opportunity to recruit. Many of them are electronic communications, but they do a great job of calling us and continuing to build those relationships. He also keeps in touch with his high school coaches and spends all his time building relationships.

Chris Torero: There were only three spring exercises, what did you see and love in the team’s field?

Mike NobelA: They got excited and got the opportunity to work. In January, we planned what we wanted to achieve with our winter conditioning program. What was it through our “Tour of Duty” or what we were doing in the weight room. Our study plan and accountability. Unfortunately, there were only three practices in the field, but they knew how the practices should look and their expectations. We hoped that we would have the opportunity to see the progress through spring practice, but unfortunately it is out of our control. But there was definitely a lot of excitement.

Chris Torero: You were going on a speaking tour to places like Pinellas County, Tampa, Pork and Orlando. What was your message to your fans, just as you could meet them and get everyone excited next season?

Mike Nobel: Ensuring the highest standards of who we are and what we want to achieve is definitely part of our process. So far, it has been great to have the opportunity to meet everyone in the Seminole family through this process, but we look forward to the future.

