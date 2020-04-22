FT Islamic Religious Council introduces zakat fitrah on the internet payment | Malaysia

Minister in the Primary Minister’s Division (Spiritual Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri claimed the on the net payment is fixed at RM5 and RM7 for each person. — Photograph by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) has introduced an on line payment process to facilitate zakat fitrah (tithe) payment for the duration of the motion command purchase (MCO).

Minister in the Key Minister’s Section (Spiritual Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the on-line payment is mounted at RM5 and RM7 for each man or woman, the zakat fitrah charges made the decision by the Jawatankuasa Perundingan Hukum Syara’ Wilayah Persekutuan (Federal Territories shariah legislation consultative committee).

He stated MAIWP also appointed 919 amils (authorised zakat collectors) to be stationed at locations subjected to the MCO and the government directives.

“Amils are equipped with cellular equipment for QR Code SnapNPay to enable cashless transactions,” he explained to reporters after launching Al’It’am Kitchen area, online zakat and Ihya Ramadan programme below nowadays.

Zulkifli claimed MAIWP also thinking of a push-as a result of payment system at mosques.

This calendar year, two zakat fitrah costs are released to simplicity the burden of Muslims influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following are on the web applications for tithe payment:

* SnapNPay

* e-Dompet Increase

* JomPay

* PPZ fitrah.com.my portal

* world wide web banking (14 banking institutions)

* PayHalal

* MyEG portal

* U-Cellular

* Pos On the internet — Bernama