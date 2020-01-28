FT Ministry aims to solve KL, Selangor border problems Malaysia

Federal Minister of State Khalid Abdul Samad said that solving the border problems in the Klang Valley is one of the priorities of the Federal Ministry of the Region this year. – Picture of Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Addressing the border problems in the Klang Valley is one of the priorities for the Federal Ministry of Territories this year, said Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

He said there were 18 border-related issues involving Kuala Lumpur and Selangor that had not been completed for a long time, and the matter had been brought to the attention of the federal states and the Selangor Agriculture and Mining Authorities (PTG) ,

“The proposal was submitted by Selangor PTG for completion and we worked through it. Everyone gave their views and answers, God willing, we hope to be able to officially solve the border problems, ”he said here today in an interview related to the day of the federal territory in 2020.

Khalid said the problems should be resolved immediately to avoid confusion among local authorities (PBT) while ensuring that the community receives the best services and no areas of development are not neglected.

Meanwhile, Khalid said the ministry is also aiming to develop a smart city concept through the implementation of fifth generation (5G) technology.

Khalid said that implementing 5G would not only improve security and hygiene facilities, but would also improve the services provided by schools and hospitals in the city.

“We want the federal states to play a pioneering role in the implementation of the intelligent city,” he said.

He said the ministry would also work harder to tackle the problem of abandoned projects and increase the number of urban redevelopment projects, especially apartments that are over 30 years old.

“Plaza Rakyat is part of the project that has been abandoned for over 20 years and God wants us to develop it again this year,” he said.

Khalid said that the Kuala Lumpur World Book Capital 2020, the opening of a time capsule at Taman Warisan Putrajaya and international events such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2020 are among the programs that would draw attention this year.

For Labuan, Khalid said that the Labuan Corporation and the Government of Sabah are finalizing the proposal paper for the construction of the Labuan bridge project that connects the island and mainland of Sabah.

He added that the major projects undertaken to stimulate economic growth in the territory included mixed development projects of RM 450 million, retail and housing development projects (RM 400 million) and water park projects (RM 200 million).

“In the meantime (for Putrajaya), Putrajaya Corporation has committed to reviving the long-abandoned monorail project, and it is hoped that the project’s tender this year can be determined through talks with the Department of Transportation,” he said. – Bernama