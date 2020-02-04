FTC blocks Harry’s sale to Schick Parent Company Edgewell

DTC shaving brand Harry’s has helped lower prices, and the FTC wants it to stay that way.

Harry is

Are you worried about monopolies? Whether certain companies exercise too much power and influence in an industry is an issue that is relevant in this election year. For example, several candidates have called for the dissolution of large technology companies. A top-class book, Goliath: The 100-year war between monopoly power and democracy, was also published last year.

In an interview from 2019, author Matt Stoller warned of the current rise in monopolies by saying: “We are facing a breakdown in the rule of law.”

Now the FTC has taken measures to block a corporate maneuver that would have made an industrial power plant even bigger. What was it? Has the FTC finally cracked down on Amazon? Well, no. The move of the FTC included a startup – but it’s one in a completely different industry.

Recode reports that the FTC has discontinued the proposed sale of razor start-up Harry’s to Edgewell, the parent company of brands like Schick. Jason Del Rey has the details:

According to the FTC’s complaint, released Monday afternoon, the agency saw Harry’s arrival in the stationary retail chains – first Target and later Walmart – as the main driver, forcing Edgewell to lower the prices of his Schick razors.

This essentially means that competition between the two companies has reduced prices for consumers – competition that would not exist if the two companies were one.

The way in which certain companies can dominate certain industries has unsettled many observers. Glasses are another example that has been closely examined in recent years. The impact of this merger may seem small compared to the impact of technology companies, but it is at least something.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the whole story at Recode