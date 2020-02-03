FTC is working to stop Edgewell from buying Harry’s

divide

Given the concerns about competition in the consumer shaving market, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is reportedly planning to take legal action to stop Edgewell’s takeover of Harry’s. The government agency claims that the shaving industry needs startups like Harry’s to screen companies like Edgewell and Procter & Gamble, CNBC reported.

“By bringing the disruptive Harry’s under Edgewell’s control,” said the FTC, “the proposed acquisition would eliminate the important and growing competition between wet shaving vendors and do significant harm to razor consumers in the United States.” Harry is reported to be able to grow beyond nine factories and provide Edgewell with access to the customer base and information from Harry.

Rod Little, the president of Edgewell, and the co-CEOs of Harry, Andy Katz-Mayfield and Jeff Raider, said their companies will review and respond to the FTC’s decision. In a statement, the two managing directors at Harry said: “We firmly believe that the combined company will deliver exceptional brands and products at a good price-performance ratio and are determined to bring these benefits to consumers.”

Harry’s is one of the myriad of “direct-to-consumer” or DTC brands that have come onto the market in recent years and were first introduced through eCommerce before they developed into traditional retail. In addition to access to customer information, an e-commerce base also offers the possibility of offering cheaper prices without intermediaries.

However, only selling through e-commerce can make broad growth expensive and difficult. Harry had about half of his sales with retailers like Walmart and Target when Harry announced his sale to Edgewell. In May it was announced that Edgewell Personal Care wanted to buy Harry. At that time, the agreement was found to be approximately $ 1.37 billion in cash and shares.

In addition to Hawaiian Tropic, Edgewell Personal Care from Connecticut owns the razor brands Schick and Wilkinson. And Harry sells shavers, facial cleansers, and lotions to consumers across the flamingo line of waxes and shavers for women, directly on the Internet.

