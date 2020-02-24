ftisland’s-minhwan-enlists-in-military-+-leaves-plan-with-yulhee-and-their-family-members

FTISLAND’s Minhwan has enlisted in the military services.

On February 24, his company FNC Entertainment confirmed that he quietly entered the military instruction middle and will receive essential instruction for five weeks. As introduced earlier, he will provide as a reserve soldier next teaching, meaning that he will commute from house.

Minhwan and Yulhee are now parents of three children soon after just lately welcoming twin daughters. Along with Minhwan’s enlistment, their household will phase down from the plan “Mr. Household Spouse,” with their past episode established to air on February 26.

Wishing Minhwan a secure assistance!

