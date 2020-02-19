[ftisland’s-minhwan-shares-what-worries-him-about-enlisting-quickly-immediately-after-twins’-beginning]

On the February 19 episode of “Mr. Residence Husband,” FTISLAND’s Minhwan shared his issue as his enlistment ways.

The episode was filmed right before his wife Yulhee gave delivery to their twins on February 11. In the present, Minhwan took their son Jaeyul to get his hair slash.

When Yulhee, Minhwan, and Jaeyul later on sat down with their spouse and children for a food, Yulhee shared, “I think all my needs about little ones have occur accurate. I required twins so considerably, and I’m likely to have both of those a son and daughters. It is so excellent, I’m joyful!”

They then talked about how Minhwan will have to enlist soon following the delivery of their twins, and he reported that he’ll go for his five-7 days training though Yulhee is in the postpartum treatment center.

Minhwan continued, “My issue is that immediately after I get back from education, I will not be in a position to tell which twin is which.”

Yulhee reassured him by saying, “They say that moms and dads can recognize them the minute they are born.”

Minhwan will enlist for his obligatory armed service company on February 24. Next his basic armed forces training, he will serve as a whole-time reserve forces member, meaning he will commute from house during his service and provide in the spot associated to homeland defense.

