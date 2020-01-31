The main index fell 0.4 percent to mid-December when the Bank of England’s decision to leave interest rates unchanged supported sterling and hit companies that made mostly US dollars. – Reuters picture

LONDON, June 10 / PRNewswire / – London’s FTSE 100 slipped today as fears of the corona virus increased and a tighter pound depressed export stocks as Aston Martin drove midcaps up hours before Britain left the European Union.

The main index fell 0.4 percent to mid-December when the Bank of England’s decision to leave interest rates unchanged supported sterling and hit companies that made mostly US dollars.

HSBC, Diageo and AstraZeneca were among the largest losses in the index.

The FTSE 250 saw growth of 0.3 percent. Aston Martin grew 25 percent after Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll announced a stake in the company.

The shares of the luxury car manufacturer were on the best path they ever had.

Blue chips lagged the broader European benchmark that had grown, despite the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring a global China virus emergency that killed more than 200 people.

“WHO’s assessment of China’s response to the coronavirus outbreak and advice to governments, travel, and trade not to” unnecessarily “block markets appears to be somewhat reassuring,” said Neil Wilson, an analyst at Markets.com.

“As it declared a global emergency, the message doesn’t seem to be panicking.”

Still, the UK’s two benchmark indices are likely to fall nearly 2.5 percent this month as the breakout has pushed traders away from risky assets like stocks.

Smaller stocks fell sharply in some cases.

French Connection, owner of the Great Plains and YMC brands, was on track at 35 percent and was on the worst day ever after the company dropped its sales plans and instead wanted to focus on a turnaround.

M&C Saatchi declined 8.5 percent when the British finance guard opened an investigation after the advertising agency uncovered an accounting scandal last year, while fashion retailer Laura Ashley slumped 10 percent after her top boss resigned.

The staffline listed on the AIM lost nine percent after the recruiter issued another profit warning.

“Given the lack of asset backing in the business, we expect banks to ask (staffline) management to sell cash or find other sources of finance,” said Liberum analysts. – Reuters