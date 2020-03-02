fuel-leak-contained-just-after-o’hare-crash-that-still-left-one-hurt

One person was wounded in a crash that brought about a gasoline leak Monday at O’Hare Airport.

A vehicle collided with a supply truck shortly ahead of 5 a.m. on an entry road at the airport, in accordance to the Chicago Hearth Division.

A single person was taken to Lutheran Basic Hospital in Park Ridge in good-to-critical ailment, hearth officials reported.

The crash brought on the truck to spill gas and prompted a dangerous supplies response, which has considering that been secured, according to the fireplace office.