Fuel Tax Collection Center to Reduce Fiscal Outages – News from India

The central government can again raise gas and diesel taxes by up to Rs 2 liters to use the backlog of lower international oil prices and use the extra revenue to fund coronavirus pandemic initiatives, including an economic stimulus package, two officials familiar with the matter said.

India’s average crude oil price, which affects the rupee-dollar exchange rate, has fallen by September 309 per barrel since March 16, but state-owned fuel traders have suspended a daily price review based on changes in global crude oil prices – an indication that the government could intervene and raise excise taxes again, officials said on condition of anonymity.

The government of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) increased the excise duty on these two fuels on March 14 for 3 liters of waste. An increase in Re-1 per liter with pretext would mean an additional 14,500 crowns of revenue to cashiers annually. Petrol is now selling at Rs 69.59 per liter and diesel at Rs 62.29 in Delhi.

The proposed excise tax increase is strategic, officials said. This will help the government raise funds to meet the current demands arising from the coronavirus pandemic and also act as a cushion against future price increases in the volatile international oil market. On such occasions, the government often cuts excise duties to provide relief to consumers.

The price of India’s crude oil crude fell to 1,693.13.13 per barrel from 2,272.08 barrels on March 16, Thursday, and that definitely gives room for oil marketing companies (OMCs) to cut pump prices for two fuels, one said. officials. “It is surprising that OMCs do not review fuel rates daily,” he said.

“Gasoline and diesel prices are exempt from government regulation and should ideally change daily in combination with international prices, but this is not happening despite the fall in international oil prices. It seems that either companies are profiting or the government is planning to raise taxes again, ”said Hemant Sirohi, a Meerut-based merchant and member of the Oil Dealers Empowerment Foundation (Hemant Sirohi).

The Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Petroleum and state-owned oil marketing companies did not respond to inquiries evaluated by fuel and taxation audits.

When the government increased excise duties on auto fuels earlier this month, OMCs reduced the price of gasoline by 13 paise per liter and diesel by 16 paz per liter – albeit a small part of the tax increase. A government official described the increase in excise duties on fuel, to taxes that make up a third of retail prices, as a “fiscal prudence”.

The hike will provide additional funding for infrastructure and other development projects at a time when government finances are tight, the official said on condition of anonymity. The central levy on gasoline is around 22.98 per liter and on diesel about 18.83 per liter.

A research report released by the State Bank of India (SBI) states that the government is expected to limit the drop in retail fuel prices and increase excise duties again. “We therefore strongly recommend that increased revenues from excise duties on oil not be used to bridge the fiscal gap and enjoy a comfortable market; rather than having a solid economy require it to be used as a fiscal package to support income, “according to a report released Thursday.

