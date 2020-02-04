Fuenlabrada star Cristobal Marquez dropped the red card after the VAR exam ... and is immediately dismissed for a collision with the opposing player

VAR has done a lot of damage to almost every Premier League club this season, and Stockley Park’s assistant referees have interfered regularly.

But maybe some troubled bosses can take a break because it’s happening all over the world, as this latest crazy clip from Spain shows.

The Fuenlabrada and Girona players could hardly believe what they saw

During the Segunda duel between Fuenlabrada and Girona, Cristobal Marquez was shown a red card to reduce the hosts to ten after a high foul.

After consulting VAR, the referee downgraded the attack to a yellow card and called the midfielder back.

But Cristobal was already in the dressing room and had to be called back so the referee could get him on the field and deliver the booking.

Literally seconds after receiving the warning and before a ball was kicked to start the game again, Cristobal clashed with Girona’s captain Alex Granell (the same player he had previously attacked).

The referee interviewed VAR after dropping Cristobal Marquez for the hosts

Cristobal was then brought back out of the dressing room to be booked

But then he saw red after getting a second yellow card for this incident

When he hit his heads with his opponent, the referee gave both players a yellow card and then properly produced a red card for a player he had just put off the field.

The midfielder would have thought he’d learned his lesson after being warned just a few minutes earlier, but was dismissed and disappeared into the tunnel a second time.

To top it off, Fuenlabrada lost the game 1-0 to former Middlesbrough striker Cristhian Stuani.