fugitive-in-serious-condition-after-shootout-with-deputies-in-manatee-county

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect in serious condition following an officer-involved shooting in Manatee County on Thursday.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has yet to identify the man, but said they received a call regarding a suspicious individual who tried to break into the Château Products store. Their vehicle was in the woods near the business.

Deputies say the description of the vehicle and the man matched a BOLO for a suspect who was wanted by the FBI and FDLE on federal indictments.

Deputies arrived at the scene around 5: 30 p.m. and saw a man emerge from the woods. They asked him to show his hands, but he ignored their commands and pulled out a handgun, then fired multiple rounds at the deputies.

The deputies, only ten yards away, returned fire, striking the suspect several times. One deputy says she felt rounds fly past her.

The man was transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and is undergoing surgery. He is listed in serious condition.

Sheriff Rick Wells told 8 On Your Side two guns were found on the suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man is a convicted felon with current federal indictments for possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense, and distribution of a quantity of meth.

Both deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation into the shooting and an internal investigation are conducted.

