Fuji Rock keeps serene and carries on even with coronavirus fears

You just cannot fault the organizers of Fuji Rock Pageant for failing to forecast how completely the COVID-19 outbreak would engulf the planet when they launched a solemn announcement in late January, titled “Festival Disaster.”

Granted, all those have been previously, more simple moments. But it nonetheless felt a teeny bit hyperbolic to speak of a “crisis” in the context of a discussion focused not on the local climate or community overall health emergencies, but on rubbish, very good manners and tenting chairs.

To start with, some context: Just after hitting a skinny patch throughout the prior 10 years, the previous several a long time of Fuji Rock have been a roaring achievement, even if torrential rain has still left the web-site seeking like a scene from Sam Mendes’ “1917.”

When it when appeared to be preaching generally to a band of getting older converts who could tell you exactly who headlined back again in 2003, the festival now draws a younger and more international crowd. This has given it a welcome injection of vitality, but also place pressure on its laissez-faire angle.

That is presumably why the opening shot in this year’s marketing marketing campaign was a prolonged checklist of prohibitions, aimed at curtailing boorish behavior and lowering the mountains of rubbish created every 12 months. Most of the policies weren’t new, and these that have been felt like a welcome corrective, but the cumulative outcome was like acquiring dressed down by an officious schoolteacher.

An English version of the announcement hailed the festival’s community spirit and identified as for a return to collective duty. The initial Japanese did not make the identical exertion to sugarcoat things.

That was then, of study course. Now that every single day looks to bring a new and more alarming update about the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s tough to think about points ever returning to a point out of sufficient normality in which you can wonder if your tenting chair complies with restrictions (it possibly does not), or sit back and say: “Gee whiz, I didn’t realize The Strokes ended up however jointly.”

But they are, dear reader! What’s much more, they are established to headline this year’s Fuji Rock, assuming that we are not all continue to stuck at property then, re-watching outdated “Terrace House” episodes on Netflix and thinking how a lot extended the final roll of bathroom paper will previous.

In addition to The Strokes, audiences can look forward to a headlining established by Australian psych-pop titans Tame Impala, moreover less guitar-centric appears from Disclosure, FKA Twigs, Key Lazer and Mura Masa. All of them are repeat performers at a festival that prefers to keep its pals shut and permit its enemies play elsewhere.

Only global acts have been announced so much, but you can anticipate a sizable Japanese contingent. It’s possible it’s foolish to anticipate anything at the minute. I’ve by now purchased my ticket. Studying lineups for festivals at the moment can feel like speculative fiction and, in the scenario of Fuji Rock’s, it’s fiction of a very comforting variety. Those who grumbled that some current editions were far too heavy on hip-hop will be delighted that the 2020 bill is topped by representatives of that most enduring of genres: white males taking part in guitars.