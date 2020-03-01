Fujimoto Flyer’s staff has not still dedicated to Cheltenham | Racing information

%MINIFYHTML8859df2fd537de46292d9f1b53aa97b911%

Solo: proved to be too superior at Kempton

Fujimoto Flyer’s connections have not still made the decision no matter if to operate in Cheltenham this month, following the colt ran into JCB’s beloved Triumph Hurdle, only in Kempton.

The four-year-old lady has a few tickets to the Festival, but coach Emmet Mullins and homeowners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede have not nevertheless reviewed irrespective of whether he goes there.

Fujimoto Flyer is in the obstacle for disabled youth of Boodles, the impediment of the novices of Daylesford Mares and the triumph.

Admire Moon’s daughter experienced to settle for second area driving the remarkable Solo, who jumped to the head of the Triumph just after-gross sales sector in the back of her 13-duration toy in Quality Two Adonis Juvenile Hurdle.

Nonetheless, competing for the first time given that September, Fujimoto Flyer was 5 and a half distances from Tremwedge in 3rd location.

“She went pretty nicely, so we are delighted enough so considerably,” Mullins mentioned.

“He ran a cookie, but I would say we came throughout a distinctive that working day.

“I have no concept if she will go (to Cheltenham) at all. It is nonetheless early. We will retain our options open.”

“There is a lot of water below the bridge in advance of Cheltenham, and no matter whether you go or not, you will notify us when you are completely ready.”