[fujitsu-getting-ready-to-quit-creation-in-spain-right-after-coronavirus-causes-shortages]



FILE Photo: A man appears to be like at his mobile in front of a Fujitsu advert all through the Cellular Environment Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

February 26, 2020

MADRID (Reuters) – Fujitsu Ltd is making ready to halt some production lines at its auto products components factory in Malaga, southern Spain, if desired, because of a shortage of parts from China because of to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Japanese facts technological innovation company’s only European manufacturing unit has scheduled creation to end on its 1st creation line – its assembly line for car or truck audio components – from March 16, factory handling director Blanca Hermana told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We’re functioning so we never have to stop, and that’s what we’re hoping for. But we have taken the preventive measures to offer with this situation as the components are arriving with good issues,” Hermana explained.

The stoppage of the audio line will influence 38 staff, but the suspension of other lines, earning primarily car electronics, could influence 336 operators out of 449 employees in the Malaga manufacturing facility, according to Diario Sur, the major Malaga day-to-day.

Hermana reported the factory experienced so significantly been running by applying contingency materials and shipments that were previously on the way to Spain when the outbreak began in China, sending factories and staff into lockdown.

Even though suppliers may have resumed do the job in China, deliveries choose amongst 3 and 5 months.

Without supplying aspects, she explained other automobile aspect suppliers were in a even worse situation than Fujitsu, and it was people who would likely be liable for halting the initial automobile manufacturing strains in Spain, which is residence to factories for most automobile manufacturers.

“Most of the parts wanted to make autos in Spain are generated in China,” she reported.

(Reporting by Belen Carreno Writing by Jessica Jones Enhancing by Alison Williams)