Japan’s communications ministry on Tuesday gave major electronics maker Fujitsu Ltd. the country’s to start with preliminary license to establish a community fifth-technology, or 5G, communications community.

It also designs to grant preliminary licenses to industry peer NEC Corp. and other firms, alongside with nearby governments.

The ministry commenced accepting area 5G license purposes very last December. People presented a preliminary license will introduce units needed for the operations and get a complete license if the devices are verified to operate without having difficulties.

Contrary to total-scale 5G providers to be made available by mobile cellphone carriers nationwide, area 5G networks are made to work only on the premises of these entities as providers, hospitals and local governments.

The area networks are expected to help realize clever factories and telemedicine, in which medical doctors in urban spots remotely give treatment method to clients in the countryside.