[fukushima-harmless-to-host-olympic-torch-relay,-claims-gov.-masao-uchibori]

Fukushima Gov. Masao Uchibori stated Tuesday the prefecture, devastated by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear catastrophe, is secure to host its leg of the Olympic torch relay.

With the authorities designating the future Tokyo Online games as the “Reconstruction Olympics,” the torch relay in the state will kick off on March 26 at J-Village, a soccer training heart in the prefecture that was as soon as an operational foundation for dealing with the nuclear disaster. Opening matches for Olympic baseball and softball will be played in the metropolis of Fukushima as effectively.

“Through this ‘Reconstruction Olympics,’ we would like to demonstrate how Fukushima’s reconstruction has progressed in the previous nine decades as the final result of endeavours in cooperation with the Japanese governing administration,” the governor instructed a information briefing in Tokyo.

Keeping the Olympic gatherings “doesn’t imply the reconstruction has finished,” he said, adding the prefecture also suffered injury from Hurricane Hagibis, which remaining a path of destruction throughout huge parts of Japan last drop.

The quake and tsunami disasters in northeastern Japan still left a lot more than 15,000 men and women lifeless and activated the world’s worst nuclear disaster due to the fact the 1986 Chernobyl crisis. Typhoon Hagibis in October triggered massive floods in Fukushima.

The security of the torch relay route has been verified by means of consistent radiation checking, among the other steps, Uchibori stated.

Late very last 12 months, Greenpeace Japan educated the government and Olympic bodies that radiation sizzling spots ended up uncovered all around J-Village, prompting Tokyo Electric powered Electrical power Enterprise Holdings Inc., the operator of the crisis-strike Fukushima No. one nuclear ability plant, to clear away the soil in the afflicted parts.

In the town of Naraha, just one of the municipalities hosting J-Village, only about 50 percent of the inhabitants have returned soon after the evacuation, according to Uchibori.