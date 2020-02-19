[fukushima-safe-to-host-tokyo-olympic-torch-relay,-states-governor]

Fukushima Prefecture, devastated by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear catastrophe, is risk-free to host its leg of the Olympic torch relay, the prefecture’s governor has explained.

The govt has designated the upcoming Tokyo Games as the “Reconstruction Olympics,” and the torch relay is established to get started on March 26 at J-Village, a football teaching middle in the prefecture that was at the time an operational foundation for working with the nuclear crisis.

Opening matches for Olympic baseball and softball will be performed in the metropolis of Fukushima as well.

“Through this ‘Reconstruction Olympics,’ we would like to show how Fukushima’s reconstruction has progressed in the previous nine a long time as the consequence of initiatives in cooperation with the Japanese governing administration,” Gov. Masao Uchibori explained to a information briefing in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Holding the Olympic occasions “doesn’t suggest the reconstruction has concluded,” he added, noting that the prefecture also experienced harm from Hurricane Hagibis, which remaining a trail of destruction throughout huge spots of the country very last fall.

The 2011 quake and tsunami disasters in northeastern Japan left a lot more than 15,000 folks lifeless and brought on the world’s worst nuclear disaster considering that the 1986 Chernobyl crisis. Hurricane Hagibis in Oct caused huge floods in Fukushima.

The security of the torch relay route has been verified through consistent radiation checking, as well as other actions, Uchibori claimed.

Late final calendar year, Greenpeace Japan knowledgeable the federal government and Olympic bodies that radiation sizzling places experienced been found out close to J-Village, prompting Tokyo Electric Electric power Firm Holdings Inc., operator of the disaster-strike Fukushima No. one nuclear power plant, to eliminate soil from the impacted places.

In the town of Naraha, just one of the municipalities in which J-Village is positioned, only about 50 percent of the residents have returned considering that the evacuation, in accordance to Uchibori.