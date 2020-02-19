[fukushima-secure-to-host-olympic-torch-relay,-governor-suggests]

Fukushima Gov. Masao Uchibori said Tuesday the prefecture, devastated by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear catastrophe, is risk-free to host its leg of the Olympic torch relay.

With the govt designating the future Tokyo Games as the “Reconstruction Olympics,” the torch relay in the state will kick off on March 26 at J-Village, a football coaching centre in the prefecture that was at the time an operational foundation for working with the nuclear disaster. Opening matches for Olympic baseball and softball will be played in the metropolis of Fukushima as well.

“Through this ‘Reconstruction Olympics,’ we would like to demonstrate how Fukushima’s reconstruction has progressed in the past nine several years as the final result of attempts in cooperation with the Japanese federal government,” the governor advised a information briefing in Tokyo.

Keeping the Olympic activities “doesn’t imply the reconstruction has completed,” he mentioned, introducing the prefecture also suffered damage from Hurricane Hagibis, which left a path of destruction across large locations of Japan previous slide.

The quake and tsunami disasters in northeastern Japan left more than 15,000 persons lifeless and activated the world’s worst nuclear disaster because the 1986 Chernobyl crisis. Typhoon Hagibis in Oct prompted huge floods in Fukushima.

The safety of the torch relay route has been confirmed by way of continual radiation monitoring, between other actions, Uchibori mentioned.

Late last yr, Greenpeace Japan educated the authorities and Olympic bodies that radiation very hot spots were being discovered close to J-Village, prompting Tokyo Electric Electricity Organization Holdings Inc., the operator of the disaster-strike Fukushima No. one nuclear power plant, to clear away the soil in the afflicted regions.

In the town of Naraha, a person of the municipalities web hosting J-Village, only about 50 percent of the inhabitants have returned right after the evacuation, in accordance to Uchibori.