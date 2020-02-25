fulfill-nickelodeon’s-latest-young-star-dylan-gilmer-aka-youthful-dylan!

Young Dylan is about to genuinely take in excess of Nickelodeon!

The 10-yr-outdated rapper will be starring in his pretty individual present on the community – Tyler Perry’s Younger Dylan.

The new series marks Tyler Perry‘s initially scripted young ones display, and is at this time remaining filmed at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Ga.

In Tyler Perry’s Youthful Dylan, Dylan’s grandmother Viola (Aloma Wright) realizes that boosting her grandson is far too a lot to acquire on, so she decides to deliver him to are living indefinitely with her affluent son Myles Wilson (Carl Anthony Payne II), his spouse Yasmine (Mieko Hillman) and their two youngsters Rebecca (Celina Smith) and Charlie (Hero Hunter).

Quickly, the Wilson family members residence desires to adapt as existence clash between mounting hip-hop star Young Dylan and his straight-laced cousins.

From Dylan giving Charlie, Rebecca, and her very best buddy Bethany (Jet Miller), classes in “swag” and road smarts, to learning that even rappers have regulations in the Wilson household, the collection follows the hilarious hijinks this family members faces as they consider to get on the very same defeat.

Tyler Perry’s Youthful Dylan premieres THIS Saturday (February 29) at 8: 30pm ET/PT on Nickelodeon!

Look at out stills from the demonstrate in the gallery, and click on inside to see a 1st look clip…