Fulham and Nottingham Forest both miss the chance to close Leed’s gap with a tie against Charlton and Reading

Below is a summary of the championship action on Wednesday evening …

Charlton 0-0 Fulham

Fulham’s last failure to win at a different stadium in London than Craven Cottage cost her the chance to approach a point of Sky Bet Championship’s automatic promotion spots after a 0-0 tie at Charltion.

They had lost each of their previous six away London derbies. So one point in The Valley meant an improvement, but they’ll feel they should have done more against a team at the wrong end of the table.

Charlton has only won one of his last 16 games in the championship, but they fought hard for a result to celebrate the award of a three-year contract to coach Lee Bowyer.

Getty Images – Getty

Fulham could have closed the gap on just one point

Nottingham Forest 1-1 reading

Sam Baldock’s equalizer gave Reading a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at City Ground as the teams played more late drama in the Sky Bet championship.

It was the same score – and almost the same thing as when these clubs met in Berkshire eleven days ago – when Forest took the lead late, just so that visitors could measure themselves.

Lewis Grabban scored in the 80th minute a goal that could have put Forest in third place if Sabri Lamouchi’s team had taken the win.

The Royals had other ideas, and the substitute Baldock pulled them up just three minutes later to make Forest frustrated for the second time in just over a week.

Getty Images – Getty

Forest thought they won it late

The championship table based on today’s results