Fulham chasm: North End Road closed by police after a large chasm appears on a pedestrian crossing

A road in west London has been closed due to a large chasm opening.

North End Road in Fulham is closed in both directions after a chasm appeared in the crosswalk at the Walham Grove junction on Saturday morning (January 18).

The police cordoned off part of the road and it is understood that the repairs are being carried out by Hammersmith and Fulham’s counsel.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

“Rather a big sink hole right next to us and Dance Attic, which causes a lot of traffic,” said Creative Kidz & Co, an art agency from Vanston Place, on Twitter.

“Leave with plenty of time to enter and bypass Fulham as there is no traffic in this part of North End Road and the adjacent streets.”

Another Twitter user added, “Stay away from North End Road today if you are driving.”

Motorists are advised to avoid the area

Bus lines 28, 306 and N28 are being diverted due to the closure of North End Road.

A spokesman for Hammersmith and Fulham Council said: “A large chasm has opened in the crosswalk at the junction of North End Road and Walham Grove.

“Police have cordoned off the area – emergency repairs will be made as soon as possible. Motorists, please avoid the area.”

