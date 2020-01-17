Fulham closes the gap between Leeds and West Brom in the championship by defeating Middlesbrough

Fulham put pressure on promotion rivals Leeds and West Brom with a 1-0 home win over Middlesbrough on Friday night.

Anthony Knockaert’s early goal was enough to secure the three points for Scott Parker’s team.

Getty Images – Getty

Knockaert’s goal after six minutes was the winner

The result also ended a good run for Boro, who has gone unbeaten in the last five league games.

The Cottagers are third and four points behind the second-placed Leeds, who still has to play with the leader West Brom this weekend, while Jonathan Woodgate’s team is in 16th place.

