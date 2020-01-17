Fulham NHS walk-in center used by 25,000 is expected to close

The NHS walk-in centers in London are popular with many because you can get treatment for minor ailments without having to wait weeks for an appointment with a general practitioner.

Yet cost pressures are pushing the NHS to review these cherished centers in many parts of the capital.

It was reported in 2018 that 95 walk-in centers had closed across the country since 2010, with more to follow.

The latest casualty could be the Parsons Green Walk-In Center in Fulham, which could close in late March, according to NHS documents.

Local health activists say it is used well and that it takes pressure off the A&E department of Charing Cross Hospital. In 2018, the walk-in center saw nearly 25,000 cases.

Questions about the centre’s future first appeared in September of last year, but activists say local NHS leaders were aware of the plans in 2018.

As the December general election approached, local Conservative politicians, including re-elected Chelsea and Fulham MP Greg Hands, repeatedly assured voters that the center would not close.

But a report released this week by Hammersmith and Fulham’s NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) gave a disheartening update.

The report states, “The CCG has received an extension until March 31, 2020 to study the processes for determining how current services (at Parsons Green) can be delivered in the future and we will commit to doing so in the coming years.” next weeks. . “

Today, January 16, a CCG spokesperson said he was “in discussion with the service provider (Central London Community Healthcare Trust) and NHS England on options for the future of the service.”

The spokesperson did not declare that the walk-in Parson Green Center could close.

Jim Grealy, founding member of Hammersmith and Fulham Save Our NHS, said: “We understand that the closure will take place on March 31.

“It is used by more than 25,000 people a year, it is based on figures from two years ago. We asked where these people would go, and there are very few alternatives.

“The general practitioner’s appointments are already two to three weeks waiting in this arrondissement.

“There’s the Urgent Care Center at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital and one at Charing Cross, which also has an A&E. They should pay for it. ”

Grealy, whose colleagues have worked for years to save Charing Cross Hospital, added: “We will continue to campaign to keep it open.”

The future of the drop-in center is in doubt because the NHS England plans to phase out the use of these centers across the country.

Many of them will instead become “emergency treatment centers”. The NHS England website states that these meetings will be “chaired by a general practitioner, open at least 12 hours a day, every day, offer appointments that can be booked via 111 or through a referring physician “.

The Parsons Green center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. but you don’t need to make an appointment.

Unlike walk-in centers, the new emergency treatment centers will not be available without an appointment.

The CCG report continues: “The Parsons Green walk-in center does not meet the criteria for becoming an emergency treatment center and there are no plans to order a third UTC in the borough. Most of the activities currently offered by the walk-in center are related to primary care, which in other parts of the borough is provided in primary care establishments (general surgeries). “

