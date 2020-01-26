Full commentary on FA Cup clash plus kick-off time and confirmed teams

League One Tranmere welcomes 12-time FA Cup winner Manchester United this afternoon after their dramatic win against Watford on Thursday.

Rovers stunned the Premier League team when they won the third round in extra time. In the fifth round, they now meet the greats of United.

Getty Images – Getty

Ole Gunnar Solskjærs Manchester United will face Tranmere in the FA Cup this weekend

United are currently under increasing pressure after some bad results and also needed a repeat to get into this round.

Tranmere will try to create excitement and talkSPORT will bring you closer to the action after the cup clash.

deadlocked

Latest photos show the shocking state of Tranmere Pitch before Man United’s tie

Magic of the cup

Shrewsbury vs. Liverpool live: Exclusive commentary on the FA Cup clash

POLICE STATEMENT

Four Cardiff fans arrested for alleged racial abuse during the Reading clash

Cup of action

Man City vs. Fulham: live commentary on the FA Cup plus kick-off time and confirmed XIs

Improve

Lampard highlights what Chelsea needs to work on after winning Hull

Choose them

How to play United in the FA Cup – why Solskjaer has to play a strong team

options

How should Liverpool compete in the FA Cup – which seasoned players should start?

Cup results

What happened in the FA Cup on Saturday?

turn on

Hull vs Chelsea live: Listen to the exclusive commentary on the fourth round of the FA Cup meeting

Job done

Leicester wins the fifth round of the FA Cup by narrowly beating Brentford

Tranmere vs Manchester United: how to listen

The fourth round of the FA Cup begins on Sunday, January 26, at 3 p.m.

Prenton Park’s full commentary will be shown live on talkSPORT. Our reporting begins at 2:50 p.m.

Mark Saggers will let you know everything before handing over Nigel Adderley and David Connolly for our live commentary.

To tune in just click here for the live stream or click on the radio player below.

You can also listen via the talkSPORT app, DAB digital radio or MW 1053 or 1089.

More information on how to listen to LIVE on talkSPORT can be found here.

Getty

Micky Mellons Tranmere Rovers are hosting Manchester United this weekend

Tranmere vs Manchester United: what was said?

Micky Mellon, manager of Tranmere, is happy about the visit from United.

“I don’t think this is an opportunity since United is in shape,” said Mellon. “I know they have a threat. We have to make sure we are ready.

“We will give everything we have. There is no doubt that we will compete against a good team. Two days are enough to be ready, we will be fine. “

When asked whether United was vulnerable to the pressure Solksjaer exerts under Mellon, he added: “No. They are a fantastic football club and will come here very professionally.

“I saw the other side of it when I was in Shrewsbury and they came like robots, got the job done and left town. I know that’s the threat they have.

“We have to go out there and understand that this will come here. They are an incredible football club and we are a League One club at the bottom of League One, but we will give everything we have.

“We will try to represent the club again and the players will take off their socks again, and who knows? What we do know is that we have to compete against a great outfit. “

Jamie O’Hara is amazed that Man United will stay with Solskjaer when Pochettino is available

Tranmere vs Manchester United: lineups

Tranmere: Davies, Laune, Clarke, Monthe, Ridehalgh, Danns, Perkins, Morris, Jennings, Blackett-Taylor, Ferrier

Subs: Pilling, Mullin, Gilmour, Payne, Hepburn-Murphy, Wilson, Woods

Manchester United: Romero, Lindelof, Maguire, Jones, Dalot, Shaw, Matic, Pereira, Lingard, Martial, Greenwood

Subs: Grant, Bailly, Williams, Fred, Mata, James and Chong