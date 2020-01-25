Full commentary on the FA Cup clash plus kick-off time and confirmed team news

In the fourth round of the FA Cup, Hull welcomes Chelsea from the Premier League this weekend.

Hull, currently in 12th place in his league after two defeats, prevailed against Rotherham in the final round.

Getty Images – Getty

Frank Lampards Chelsea meets Hull in the FA Cup

Chelsea prevailed against Nottingham Forest in the third round.

These two met two years ago in the FA Cup with a 4-0 Blues win against the Tigers.

latest

Arteta signs for Arsenal for the first time, no Eriksen for Spurs, PSG targets Aubameyang

Concern, worry

PSG ‘open talks’ with representatives of Arsenal Star when Cavani leaves the race

el loco

Man United pushed to replace Solskjaer with Leeds boss Bielsa instead of Pochettino

ready

Wonderkid and new registration? How Spurs should line up for the FA Cup duel with Saints

“Days away”

Newcastle takeover: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince linked to breathtaking bid of £ 340m

protest

Manchester United fans are planning a mass strike to ease the anger at Glazers and Woodward

The catalyst

But what if Man United chooses not to buy Eric Cantona from Leeds?

Transfer fees

Proof Liverpool has not bought the title and embarrassment for Man United

Sagittarius will be interesting

Arsenal “in talks” with Atletico Madrid over striker deal

positive

The Leicester striker could be fit for the tight semi-final of the Carabao Cup

Hull vs Chelsea: how to listen

On Saturday, January 25th, the four round game in the FA Cup will take place at 5.30 p.m.

The full commentary from KCOM Stadium will be shown live on talkSPORT. Our reporting begins at 5:15 p.m.

Lynsey Hipgrave will show you the entire setup before handing Jim Proudfoot and Stuart Pearce for our live commentary.

To tune in just click here for the live stream or click on the radio player below.

You can also listen via the talkSPORT app, DAB digital radio or MW 1053 or 1089.

More information on how to listen to LIVE on talkSPORT can be found here.

Hull vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news

Hull: Lange, McKenzie, Burke, Tafazolli, Lichaj, Da Silva Lopes, Kane, Honeyman, Bowen, Wilks, Eaves.

Subs: Grosicki, Ingram, McLoughlin, Kingsley, Magennis, Irvine, Samuelsen.

Chelsea: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso, Barkley, Kovacic, Berg, Pedro, Batshuayi, Hudson-Odoi.

Subs: Christensen, Willian, Cumming, Emerson Palmieri, Gilmour, Lamptey, Maatsen.