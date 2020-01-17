Full coverage of Chiefs vs Titans and 49ers vs Packers on Sunday

The games of the NFL championship take center stage this weekend as the four remaining teams struggle to reserve their spot in Super Bowl 54.

There were four exciting division rounds last weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs came 24 points behind to defeat the Houston Texans on Sunday and reach the AFC Championship Game.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. will take on the ultimate Tennessee Titans outsiders after their impressive wins against Tom Brady’s New England Patriots and # 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

In the meantime, the Green Bay Packers held the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Minnesota Vikings to meet in the NFC Championship Game.

In November the 49ers beat the Packers 37: 8 on home soil, but since then Aaron Rodgers has led his team to a winning streak of six games and wants to take revenge.

CONVERSATIONS

The meeting between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk takes place as a public picture of AJ

Mac will be back

How Schwarzenegger helped Conor McGregor win UFC gold with just one knee

TROUBLE

Police issue an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. for a slap incident

Fella

Sheamus finally speaks of the rumors of retirement that would not go away

funny

Fury releases a fun Wolf of Wall Street mashup video after the masturbation statement

OPTIONS

Hearn makes Ruiz Jr. the “big seven-figure deal” next to fight Whyte, AJ

patience

Stokes and Pope help England start the third test in South Africa

Live Cricket

South Africa vs. England 3rd test live: Hear action from Port Elizabeth

new man

UFC 246 press conference is evidence that Khabib humiliated McGregor

VENUE?

Bizarre rumor has it that Anthony Joshua could face Pulev in Istanbul, Turkey

The NFL comes to talkSPORT again this weekend and brings you both championship games EXCLUSIVE live this Sunday.

Don’t forget that talkSPORT will exclusively be reporting on Super Bowl 54 live from Miami on Sunday, February 2nd.

If you click here, you can listen to the entire action. This is all we have in store for you this weekend.