Full list of selections after the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl 54 – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML3d3dd4487309e756df16fadbfc3e5ebc11%

% MINIFYHTML3d3dd4487309e756df16fadbfc3e5ebc12%

The Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, ending the 2019 season and completing the 2020 NFL Draft order.

% MINIFYHTML3d3dd4487309e756df16fadbfc3e5ebc13 %% MINIFYHTML3d3dd4487309e756df16fadbfc3e5ebc14%

The Chiefs, who after a 12-4 season entered the play-offs as number 2 of the AFC, will take the 32nd overall pick after their 31-20 win. San Francisco, who claimed first place in the NFC after a 13-3 season, gets the 31st choice.

% MINIFYHTML3d3dd4487309e756df16fadbfc3e5ebc15%

% MINIFYHTML3d3dd4487309e756df16fadbfc3e5ebc16%

NFL MOCK DESIGN 2020:

Patriots, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants defend themselves; Bucs, chargers go to QB

The first 20 selections in the 2020 NFL draft were established at the end of the regular season (the Bengal reached the best overall selection after their loss of 38-35 against Miami in week 16). The numbers 21-24 selections – the Eagles, Bills, Patriots and Saints respectively – were determined after the wild card round of the play-offs. Selections 25-28: Vikings, dolphins (via Texans), Seahawks and Ravens respectively were determined after the divisional rounds.

The Titans and Packers claimed selections 29 and 30 respectively after their losses in the championship round.

Below is the official NFL draft request for the first 32 selections in 2020, which now includes the results of all NFL play-offs.

Draft decision of the NFL 2020

Select number

equipment

Entry

a)

Cincinnati Bengals

2-14

two)

Washington Redskins

3-13

3)

Detroit Lions

3-12-1

4)

New York Giants

4-12

5)

Miami Dolphins

5-11

6)

Los Angeles chargers

5-11

7)

Carolina Panthers

5-11

8)

Arizona Cardinals

5-10-1

9)

Jacksonville Jaguars

6-10

10)

Cleveland Browns

6-10

eleven)

New York Jets

7-9

12)

Oakland Raiders

7-9

13)

Indianapolis Colts

7-9

14)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7-9

fifteen.

Denver Broncos

7-9

sixteen.

Atlanta Falcons

7-9

17)

Dallas Cowboys

8-8

18)

Miami Dolphins

(via 8-8 Steelers)

19)

Oakland Raiders

(up to 8-8 bears)

twenty)

Jacksonville Jaguars

(via 9-7 rams)

twenty one)

Philadelphia Eagles

9-7

22)

Buffalo Bills

10-6

2.3)

New England Patriots

12-4

24)

New Orleans Saints

13-3

25)

Minnesota Vikings

10-6

26)

Miami Dolphins

(up to and including 10-6 Texans)

27)

Seattle Seahawks

11-5

28)

Baltimore crows

14-2

29)

Tennessee Titans

9-7

30)

Green Bay Packers

13-3

31)

San Francisco 49ers

13-3

32)

Kansas City Chiefs

12-4

The latest simulated version of the NFL from Sporting News for 2020 has LSU quarterback Joe Burrow overall number one to the Bengal, followed by Ohio State runner Chase Young to the Redskins.

Regarding the two Super Bowl participants, SN writer Vinnie Iyer laughs that the Chiefs are reinforcing his career game with runner D & # 39; Andre Swift and the 49ers go back to the defense route in the Deep Alabama Xavier McKinney.

“Swift (5-9, 229 pounds) is able to traverse the hard yards inside and release for great outdoor play,” Iyer wrote. “He also excelled well as a Bulldog recipient and can excel in the screen game that Andy Reid loves.

“With 6-1, 197 pounds, McKinney could do it all for San Francisco, tight ends in coverage and cleaning against runners.”