Full Sail University graduates received 62 Grammy nominations

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA / AP) – Full Sail University announced on Sunday that 50 of its graduates had been recognized for 62 nominated projects at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The ceremony is currently taking place at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

During this year’s awards, Full Sail University graduates worked on artist projects nominated in 39 categories, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Album, Best Country Album, Best Gospel Album, and Best Latin pop album, best pop vocal album, best pop solo performance and best R&B album to name a few.

Full Sail University graduates have mixed, recorded or assisted 19 GRAMMY award-winning releases of the album of the year in the past 29 years.

Six Full Sail University graduates can earn their own GRAMMY.

Brendan Morawski, Engineer, Record of the Year, 7 Rings, Ariana Grande and Album of the Year, Thank you, Ariana Grande

Miki Tsutsumi, recording engineer, record of the year, Hard Place, H.E.R. and album of the year I knew them, H.E.R

Colin Leonard, Mastering Engineer, Record of the Year, Hard Place, H.E.R. and album of the year I knew them, H.E.R

Jeremy Lertola, Assistant Sound Engineer, Assistant Sound Engineer, Album of the Year, Thank you Ariana Grande

Adam Greenspan, Engineer, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classic, All These Things, Thomas Dybdahl

Jürgen Scharpf, engineer for immersive audio mastering, best immersive audio album, chain tripping, Luke Argilla

