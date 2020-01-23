Full talkSPORT commentary on the FA Cup duel in which Manchester United are waiting for the winners

Tranmere receives Watford in the third round of the FA Cup. Manchester United awaits the winners of the next round.

This game had to be postponed last week due to an overcrowded space.

Nigel Pearson’s Watford plays Tranmere in the FA Cup

Tranmere retreated from 3-0 earlier in the month to draw a 3-3 draw at Vicarage Road.

The League One team are determined to defeat their Premier League opponents and in the fourth round are going to make a brilliant duel with United.

Tranmere vs Watford: how to listen

The repetition of the third round of the FA Cup begins on Thursday, January 23, at 7:45 p.m.

Prenton Park’s full commentary will be shown live on talkSPORT. Our reporting begins at 7:00 p.m.

Mark Saggers will show you the whole setup before handing over Sam Matterface and Micky Gray for the action.

To tune in just click here for the live stream or click on the radio player below.

Tranmere vs Watford: what was said?

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon said: “Watford is a very good team, regardless of who will be playing it. Ultimately, the eleven players they bring are eleven Premier League players.

“You don’t get this opportunity every week. Of course you know that they have many qualities, but you have to believe that they are human, and on any day it could be your day.

“It should be very exciting for us to face a Premier League team under floodlights in Prenton Park.

“We all know the price (before Man United), it’s huge for us. (For) Watford it may be that they don’t play in the same league. But for us the possibility to try should no longer be a motivation.

“Of course you still have to beat a Premier League team. You have to understand that this is a Premier League team, but we will give everything we have because we know the size of the prize.

“But you can’t influence who you have in the next round, you have a job to do right now. You encourage a team to focus on the now.”

Simon Jordan criticizes Pep Guardiola for suggesting that a cup competition should be scrapped

Tranmere vs Watford: Confirmed team news

Tranmere: Scott Davies, Caprice, Clarke, Monthe, Ridehalgh, Danns, Perkins, Morris, Jennings, Blackett-Taylor, Ferrier.

Subs: Woods, Nelson, Mullin, Hepburn-Murphy, Gilmour, Pilling, Payne.

Watford: Bachmann, Barrett, Kabasele, Spencer-Adams, Holebas, Whelan, China, Dele-Bashiru, Hungbo, Joao Pedro, Gray.

Subs: Dahlberg, Dalby, Balogun, Hinds, Bennetts, Janjeva, Wise.