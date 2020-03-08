full TV program, scores, results for 2020 basketball tournament – Info News

% MINIFYHTMLc817259c0724f071196daf22b38ad1b511%

Creighton will enter the Big East 2020 tournament as the number 1 champion and regular season champion. More or less.

The Bluejays finished the season as regular season champions alongside Villanova and Seton Hall, all with a 13-5 record in the Big East. But a combined 3-1 record against the Wildcats and Pirates allowed Creighton to take the best overall position before the tournament. Villanova and Seton Hall finished 2-2 and 1-3 against the top three teams, respectively.

Ty-Shon Alexander (17.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game) will attempt to take Creighton to his first conference tournament championship since 2013 along with Marcus Zegarowski (15.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 5.0 apg) and Mitchell Ballock (12.0 Pts, 5.5 rpg, 3.0 apg).

Here is the full overview of the Big East 2020 tournament, in parentheses, on TV and on schedule:

Bracket Big East Tournament 2020

Creighton, Villanova, Seton Hall and Providence enter the Big East Race as their top four seeds, respectively. However, they are not the only NCAA tournament caliber team to take the field at Madison Square Garden: Ryan Fagan of Sporting News projects 5-seed Butler, 6-seed Marquette and 7-seed Xavier to make Mars Madness as well, deciding an absurd 70 percent of Big East teams in the Tournament.

Here is the full planting for the Big East 2020 tournament:

seed

equipment

Record (Great East)

No.1

Creighton

24-7 (13-5)

No. 2

Villanova

24-7 (13-5)

Number 3

Seton Hall

21-9 (13-5)

No.4

Providence

19-12 (12-6)

number 5

valet

22-9 (10-8)

No. 6

Marquette

18-12 (8-10)

No.7

Javier

19-12 (8-10)

No.8

Georgetown

15-16 (5-13)

No. 9

de San Juan

16-15 (5-13)

No. 10

DePaul

15-16 (3-15)

How to watch the Big East tour live

The Big East tournament can be watched on Fox Sports 1 during the first round, quarterfinal and semifinal. The Big East championship game will be broadcast on Fox.

Round 1

FS1

The quarter finals

FS1

semis

FS1

Big East Championship game

Charley

2020 Great Tournament Calendar of the East

The Big East 2020 tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 11 and run through Saturday, March 14, and will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York. Below is the full tour schedule:

Round 1: Wednesday, March 11th

Time (ET)

TV (national)

Game 1: No. 8 Georgetown vs. No. 9 St. John & # 39; s

7 p.m.

Fox Sports 1

Game 2: Nr. 7 Xavier vs No. 10 DePaul

9:30 pm.

Fox Sports 1

Finals: Thursday, March 12th

Time (ET)

TV (national)

Game 3: Nr. Creighton vs Game Winner 1

noon

Fox Sports 1

Game 4: Nr. 4 Providence vs. Nr. 5 Butler

2:30 pm.

Fox Sports 1

Game 5: Nr. 2 Villanova vs Game Winner 2

7 p.m.

Fox Sports 1

Game 6: Nr. 3 Salon Seton vs Nr. 6 Marquette

9:30 pm.

Fox Sports 1

Semifinal: Friday March 13th

Time (ET)

TV (national)

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs Winner of Game 4

6:30 pm.

Fox Sports 1

Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs Winner of Game 6

9 p.m.

Fox Sports 1

Big East Championship Game: Saturday March 14th

Time (ET)

TV (national)

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs Winner of Game 8

6:30 pm.

Charley