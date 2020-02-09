Fulton Street Collective helps artists to turn craft into a career

On the third floor of a modest warehouse in West Town, artists gather to create and share their work. The space is home to the Fulton Street Collective, a local incubator that wants to help artists take their passion and make a salary out of it – or better yet, a career.

“The goal is to make money and be a professional; otherwise it’s a hobby, “said Chris Anderson, the operations manager of the collective.

The space touts red and brown brick walls, usually covered with artwork, and 30-foot ceilings; smiley balloons from a previous event are still floating in the trusses.

There are 28 private studios, 20 of which are filled, via a steel sliding door at the rear of the location. The walls are covered with artworks from abstract pieces to puppy photos made by the residents.

Chris Anderson walks through a corridor between artists’ studios in the Fulton Street Collective. James Foster / For the Sun Times

Fulton was founded in 2002 by singer-songwriters Anna Fermin and Joe Lanasa. The goal was to help local artists grow by embracing a community of equally passionate makers. Nowadays the collective offers its artists a place to sell and exhibit their work.

“When you have such a community, it creates a space for people to collect and discuss things that matter – to step out of your daily life and get immersed in art, connect with yourself and reconnect. with passions, “said Amber Kouba, an artist in the collective. “If you see people strive and have room to share that, you learn more about yourself.”

The location of the collective organizes a number of musical performances every month – mainly jazz and room, because they are best suited acoustically and aesthetically to the room, Anderson said.

Dance and theater performances have also taken place at the location, although Anderson said they are just starting to put their toes in those spheres.

A recurring event is the Jazz Record Art Collective, a series of performances that Anderson directs with various Chicago musicians performing reinterpretations of famous jazz albums.

Each show shows an artist who paints the musicians while they play. The practice became so popular that now all musical performances are accompanied by live painting, Anderson said.

Danielle Harth, a full-time school psychologist at Chicago Public Schools and a Ph.D. student at Chicago State University, first painted live in Fulton on January 22.

“Being able to perform and express passion live – that people around you support you, whether you’ve known them forever or just met them that night – was wonderful,” Harth said.

That sentiment is what Fulton encounters, especially when promoting a less experienced group of artists: students.

Helping young people to settle in the company is an important part of Fulton’s focus. There is very little opportunity for students to learn the trade of performing in Chicago, Anderson said, so he books them whenever he can.

“You may know how to play your instrument, but that is far away from performing for a crowd in a club,” he said. “Plus, they’re 21 and older, so it’s limited for them to see even their professors perform.”

Juliette Gardiner, a second-year student at Elmhurst College, studies music affairs and jazz studies, performs with Fulton almost once a month.

“The first time I played [with Fulton], I was terrified. I’ve seen heavy people play here, “she said. “I thought,” I’m not that far away one day to be that tough player. “I had to go upstairs and set up a show, just like the pros.”

Fulton’s long-standing customers agree that the location helps people to remain interested in the arts. Still it can be a challenge to get people to live shows.

“[Locations such as Fulton Street Collective] are essential to keep the music alive, and it’s no small task,” said Joel Adams, band leader of Chicago Yestet, a big band who performs at the collective’s location every few months. “Bringing people outside is becoming increasingly difficult – getting people to support live music. [Anderson] works very hard to establish Fulton as a good place to come and hear music. “

Chris Anderson installs works of art at the location of the collective, where music performances and exhibitions take place several times a month. James Foster / For the Sun Times

The last time he played a show at Fulton Street Collective, Adams said that between 30 and 40 people raised their hands and said they had never been to the venue before.

“The event space always takes care of different types of people for events. You don’t know who will see your work or how it will be seen, “Kouba said.

What is important to Anderson is not who or how – only that the work of the artist is seen.

“Every day is a new challenge,” Anderson said. “You have to take some artists out of their shell with a crowbar and say,” Hey, you’re doing a great job. Let’s try to get your work there so that you can earn a living. “”