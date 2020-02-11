Fun Bus winners travel to Hollywood for Kelly and Ryan’s Oscar show

LOS ANGELES (KFSN) – After the Oscars ended, the fun was just beginning!

Action News was inside the Dolby Theater in Hollywood Monday morning, where thousands of people gathered in the audience for an After Oscars edition of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Kelly and Ryan celebrated the highlights of Hollywood’s biggest night, and some lucky Fresno fans had a spot in the front row.

Forty people from the central valley hopped on the fun bus to get out for the studded show.

“Well, it was worth the wait for all those hours of driving on the bus, they were fabulous,” said Susan Sullivan of Fresno. “I love the Oscars, and it was a great show.”

The show featured appearances by Kesha and several Oscar winners, but it was the hours before it that the real work happened.

“I have to say it is worse for our team because they are really in the same clothes as they were yesterday, and they are editing the parts all night,” said Ryan Seacrest.

“After turning my pieces behind the scenes, we go into the production office and talk about what’s left, what’s going on, there is a meeting at 2 am and 4 am,” said Kelly. Ripa.

They even recapitulated the great victories, the surprises and of course the fashion of the evening.

