Function Jobs: Glitch Productions, Tannar Eacott, Fashionata + Additional

Glitch Productions are searching for a remarkably capable and gifted Script Writer (SYD) to generate design and style/ideate compelling worlds, characters and tales on a full time basis. The profitable candidate will be developing screenplays for total seasons (10 to 15 episodes) of animated content material, coming up with/crafting fascinating & participating stories and ideating items for goods. To excel in this function, candidates ought to have a powerful being familiar with of story composition and crafting compelling stories and expertise in designing people/worlds. If you want to be a part of a group of youthful aspiring artists established on building terrific worlds and people, then implement now!

Tannar Eacott, 1 of Australia’s speediest growing YouTube stars, is searching for a total time Articles Producer/Social Media Manager (SYD) to coordinate her day-to-day daily life, information and social media. The job is composed of sourcing great strategies for Insta/TikTok/Facebook, aiding in organising movies/vlogs/troubles, responding to social media messages and sourcing ideas for YouTube Films. To excel in this role, candidates have to dwell and breathe social media, have the capacity to determine and capture key moments instantaneously and have terrific management skills. If you would like to get the job done in one particular of the coolest offices in Australia and rub shoulders with some of Australia’s biggest YouTube stars, then use now.

Fashionata, an clothing group specialising in the distribution of major international intimate apparel, nightwear/loungewear and all set to have on makes in Australia, are on the search out for a informal Garment Technician (SYD) to sign up for their crew. The part entails producing specifications required for garment production, placing up tech pack criteria for the design and style crew and finishing measurements for spec sheets. If you would like to be a aspect of a quick expanding business that supplies plenty of home for career progression, then implement right here.

Want additional excellent job chances? In this article you go:

Edrolo are on the look out for a whole time Client Support Specialist (MELB) to be a part of their School Help Team. Apply now!

Project Everest Ventures are featuring an all charges paid Social Affect Internship for college learners in the course of their crack. Apply here.

Oaktree, Australia’s premier youth-run advancement agency, are searching for a part time Head of Finance and Operations (MELB) to be a part of the Executive Team. Use nowadays.

Nevertheless position hunting? Locate out a lot more about our ethical jobs & non-for-revenue employment, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and far more.