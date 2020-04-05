Funding to the PM Relief Fund helps companies meet CSR commitments: formal government

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has said that participation in the PM-CARES Fund will be eligible as a cost of corporate social responsibility under corporate law.

New Delhi: According to a senior government official, companies have spent 52,000 rupees in investment over the past five years on social welfare activities, and now financial aid to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund is helping them to carry out their duties in accordance with the law. Companies act.

While the country is dealing with the outbreak of the virus, which has infected nearly 1,000 people so far, the government has taken steps to address the situation.

The Ministry of Commerce has said that participation in the PM-CARES Fund will be eligible as a cost of corporate social responsibility (CSR) under corporate law.

Under the Companies Act, in 2013 – implemented by the Department – specific classes of for-profit companies are required to determine at least one percent of their annual net profit for CSR activities in a fiscal year. This article came into force on April 1, 2014.

“The big picture is that over the last five years, CSR aid has been built at around Rs 52,000 against the total demand of about Rs 77,000 crore.

“In other words, some of them are not paying and some are less committed. More than 50 percent of companies are fully performing their CSR duties,” union minister Ingeti Srinivas told PTI on Sunday. Give. “

He said that now that the PM-CARES Fund has been established, those who have not fulfilled their commitment to CSR or are not covered can use this opportunity to help the PM-CARES Fund to alleviate the shortage.

The government has set up the Prime Minister’s Citizens’ Relief and Relief Fund at the PM-CARES Fund, which will be used to deal with any emergency or distress, such as the outbreak of the virus.

The ministry said in a note issued on Saturday that it was clear that any participation in the PM-CARES fund would be eligible as a CSR fee.

“This will help the government quickly recognize the capacity of the public health system to address the current public health emergency,” Srinivas said.

He noted that the company’s share of the cost of CSR could play an important role in complementing and complementing the government’s efforts to further scale the capacity of the public health system in terms of segregation, personal protective equipment, ventilation, testing and more. .

Earlier this week, the ministry said the cost of large companies to deal with the outbreak of coronavirus was considered a CSR activity.

The CSR budget can be used for a variety of COVID-19 activities, including health care and health prevention activities.

Under section 135 of the Companies Act, in 2013, any company with a net worth of at least Rs 500, a turnover of Rs 1,000 or more, or a minimum net profit of Rs 5 crore during the previous fiscal year, must complete the CSR. Cost