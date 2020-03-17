Funeral adjustments for Coronavirus, Major Scale-Backs & Live Stream

exclusive

The TMZ Composite

The loved one is left hopelessly out of touch with a small funeral – the coronavirus keeps loved ones at home.

TMZ talks to many famous funeral homes in major cities across the country – and the general message is … they are coming back, and looking for new ways to grieve the past in the global era pandemics. Be prepared for most, folks.

For starters, several mortuaries – including some in Chicago, San Fran, Fort Lauderdale, New York and Los Angeles – tell us they plan to limit the number of guests allowed for any given service at the funeral in the coming weeks … difficult as it is.

In the most recent CDC instructions there were no more than 50 bodies in one place at a time … it seemed that almost all parlors would try to honor that. The question is how interesting it is though … in each area it is different, some with more intelligence than others.

Chicago’s Leak & Sons Funeral Home says it is considering implementing a “family only” administration for now, in the hope that things will continue. James C. Boyd Funeral Home in FL says he puts a hard cap on 50 people per service … and a NYC morgue says they’ve designed the 25-something line you time. An SF funeral leader tells us that they have seen customers reject funeral dates altogether, solving the crowd control problem for them.

Today, the more recent route is completely covered by an L.A. cemetery. called the Hillside Memorial, where tons of celebs are buried. They say they offer live streams as an alternative, so anyone who wants the service can watch from home.

Some places also have streaming options, but none are as strong as Memorial – which usually costs $ 235 a pop. Not these days though … we’re told they’ll ignore it new safety measures carried on outbreak.

So, no worries, your funeral can still get a max look. 💀