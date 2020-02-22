[Funeral arrangements recognized for Midlothian Metropolis Council member killed in automobile accident – Up Information Info Dallas / Fort Truly worth]

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Funeral arrangements have been set up for Artwork Pierard, the member of the Midlothian City Council who died in a auto accident earlier this week.

Member of the Midlothian Art Pierard City Council (Courtesy: Metropolis of Mansfield)

The incident transpired at N. Interstate 35E around South Highway 77 in Waxahachie on Wednesday evening.

During their investigation, officers found out that Pierard was crushed and killed by an 18-wheeler soon after being trapped in the median.

Pierard is survived by his spouse Gwen and two little ones, and his funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, February 25 at the Initial Midlothian Baptist Church.