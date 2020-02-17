[funeral-expert-services-held-for-calabasas-helicopter-crash-victim-christina-mauser]

HUNTINGTON Beach front, Calif. (KABC) — Friends and family members gathered to say goodbye to Christina Mauser on Sunday, specifically 3 weeks following the helicopter crash in Calabasas that also killed Kobe Bryant and 7 others.

Mauser’s private funeral service began at 1 p.m. inside the gymnasium of her alma mater, Edison High Faculty in Huntington Beach front.

Mauser was a mother of 3 and previous mentor at Orange County’s Harbor Day School, where Bryant’s 13-yr-outdated daughter Gianna attended, and most recently labored complete-time at Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Newbury Park, wherever the team was headed for Gianna’s basketball event.

Her daughter, Penny, attended Harbor Working day with Gianna.

Mauser is survived by her a few youngsters, which includes Penny, and her partner, Matthew.

Matthew opened up about her tragic death in an psychological interview with ABC News.

“I liked her. It can be as very simple as that,” Matthew stated. “I loved my wife with almost everything I had.”

He said his wife flew in the helicopter multiple moments and would usually get nervous when she would. On Jan. 26, when she did not reply, he understood some thing was completely wrong, primarily when anyone termed to see if she was Ok.

“He known as me and explained… ‘Is Christina Okay? There’s reviews that Kobe’s useless.’ And I just hit the floor,” he recalled.

He admits part of him wished Christina was a stay-at-dwelling mother, but realized she beloved what she did. She was handpicked by Bryant to mentor for a girls’ basketball software.

“She just adored the ladies. She adored them all,” he mentioned. “She addressed them like her personal. She beloved what she did.”

The result in of the helicopter crash stays less than investigation.

