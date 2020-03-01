[Funeral for fallen Sumter Deputy Sunday]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A community organization is increasing cash to assistance the wife and son of a fallen Sumter County Deputy.

Serve and Link had lifted more than $35,000 as of Friday morning to help the family members of Corporal Andrew Gillette.

Gillette was shot and killed in the line of responsibility Tuesday morning.

Corporal Gillette will be laid to relaxation Sunday. There will be a community visitation Sunday at the Sumter County Civic centre at 2 pm.

A Funeral provider will comply with at 3pm.

If you would like to donate to the spouse and children of Corporal Gillette, just log on to Serve and Hook up in this article https://serveandconnect.charityproud.org/Donate/Index/6575