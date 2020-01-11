Funeral held for Johntavis and Ameer Newell, boys killed in South Shore tragedy

Loading...

Mourners paid their last obeisances on Saturday to a pair of young brothers whose lives were tragically shortened when authorities say their mother stabbed one and threw the other out of a window in an apartment building in South Shore earlier this month.

Dressed in all-black or all-white clothing, family and friends filed at St. John Baptist Temple Church in Burnside for the funeral of 2-year-old Johntavis Newell Saturday morning. Hours later, they gathered at a service for the 7-month-old Ameer Newell at Sacred Memories Funeral Home on South Shore.

Services for both boys were kept private at the request of the family.

(From left) Ameer Newell, 7 months, and 2-year-old Johntavis Newell Photos provided

A mourning who walked into Ameer’s funeral service said she hoped the family could heal and find closure in the shocking episode after letting the boys rest.

An Ameer Newell funeral program reminded the baby of a “smart and happy baby.”

“He loved his father. They often played, “the program said.

At the funeral of Johntavis, a large poster board showed four pictures of the toddler, lovingly named ‘Jon Jon’ by family.

A program for his funeral said that Johntavis liked to sing the alphabet and play with his toy cars.

“He was often seen with a big smile on his face that was bright enough to illuminate every room,” the program read.

The boy’s mother, Aleah Newell, is accused of killing both boys and seriously injuring her 70-year-old grandfather when she stabbed him several times in her grandfather’s apartment complex in South Shore on January 2.

Aleah Newell then reportedly stuck Ameer and put him in boiling bath water before he hurled Johntavis out of a window to the 11th floor apartment and jumped himself, the authorities said.

Newell hit a window scaffolding that broke her fall and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said. Her grandfather was also taken to hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

Aleah Newell, who, according to prosecutors, suffered an unspecified mood disorder and had previously attempted suicide, was denied bail during a hearing on January 4 at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

The boys’ grandmother, Zera Newell, previously told the Sun Times that Aleah Newell had taken the boys to a women’s shelter the days before the attack and asked the staff to take the children away from her.

“My daughter, I don’t know what was going on, but I know deep down that she loved her children,” said Zera Newell. “And my grandsons, I will never forget them. I always want to remember the good times I had with them for two years and seven months.”