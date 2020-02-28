funeral-honoring-porterville-firefighter-patrick-jones-held-in-tulare

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Two days immediately after Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa was laid to rest in his hometown of Delano, funeral providers were being held in Tulare for his mate and fellow firefighter Patrick Jones.

Both of those adult males died preventing a raging fire inside of the Porterville Library previous 7 days.

Porterville Police Lt. Brian Nix understood the two males and claimed they ended up consummate industry experts.

“I know our group is really supportive of to start with responders, public safety, but the outpouring of assist and what I’ve observed considering that this tragic occasion has been just too much to handle. I cannot set words on it, I won’t be able to describe it,” said Nix.

You will find also been an outpouring of like and assistance from fireplace crews close to the state, who have used the much better section of the 7 days in the South Valley, honoring the fallen heroes.

“Which is what our major objective is – to aid out the Porterville Fire Department and support them the most with their peer guidance and getting them back to some sort of normalcy,” claimed Clovis Fire Chief Main John Binaski.

Thursday also observed aid from an international firefighter – Anthony Locks of France.

Locks at present life in the U.S. as section of an exchange program, but when he read about the tragedy, he understood he required to be in Tulare.

According to his obituary, Jones grew up in Visalia and loved sports activities, animals, and his family.

He was engaged to be married and was a inspired pupil in the firefighting area.

His household writes that his “vivid character and infectious smile ensured that no 1 he came into make contact with with was ever a stranger. He beloved men and women and people loved him.”

A memorial service for Porterville Hearth Office Captain Figueroa and Firefighter Jones will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene.

Site visitors will be restricted on Olive Avenue and Mathew Street to aid the support.