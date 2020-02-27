FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Loved ones, friends, and colleagues are getting ready to get for a funeral to honor Porterville firefighter Patrick Jones.

The 25-calendar year-previous Jones and fellow firefighter Capt. Ray Figueroa died even though battling a fireplace at the Porterville library final week.

Thursday, a procession for firefighter Jones begins about nine: 30 from the Peers Lorentzen Funeral Dwelling in Tulare with the funeral service starting up at 10 a.m. at the Tulare Methodist Church on Kern.

There will be no additional procession just after the funeral provider and no graveside support.

Jones started out his occupation as a comprehensive-time firefighter with Porterville Fireplace in 2017.

His obituary states, “When it arrived to firefighting, Patrick was relentless. He desired to be the greatest he maybe could be to help his brothers – he hardly ever required to allow them down.”

Jones is survived by his mother and father, siblings and his fiancée.

Friday, there will be a memorial company for both of those Jones and Capt. Figueroa.

