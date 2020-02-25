funeral-mass-for-porterville-hearth-capt.-ray-figueroa-held-in-delano

DELANO, Calif. (KFSN) — A funeral mass to honor Porterville Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa was held in Delano.

The mass is the initial of many solutions to honor Capt. Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones, who missing their lives battling a massive fire at the Porterville town library.

The funeral mass for Capt. Figueroa commences at 10 a.m. at Saint Mary’s of the Miraculous Medal Parish in Delano.

Central Valley fireplace departments are lending their help to the Porterville Fireplace section to let them time to mourn the reduction of their fellow firefighters.

“As you could recognize, it is been a very complicated weekend. It’s likely to be a extended week in advance of those people firefighter family members who are nevertheless grieving and mourning their loss and processing what has took place,” said Tulare County Fire Capt. Joanne Bear.

Porterville firefighters will be off right up until Sunday morning.

Thursday, firefighter Patrick Jones will be laid to rest in the South Valley.

A joint services for the two fallen firefighters is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. at the Porterville Church of the Nazarene.

