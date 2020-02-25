funeral-mass-for-porterville-hearth-capt.-raymond-figueroa-held-in-delano:-look-at-live

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A funeral mass to honor Porterville Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa is being held in Delano.

The mass is the to start with of quite a few products and services to honor Capt. Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones, who dropped their life battling a massive hearth at the Porterville city library.

The funeral mass for Capt. Figueroa begins at 10 a.m. at Saint Mary’s of the Miraculous Medal Parish in Delano.

Action News will stream the support are living on our internet site and cell application.

Central Valley fireplace departments are lending their assist to the Porterville Fire office to allow them time to mourn the reduction of their fellow firefighters.

“As you could comprehend, it is been a quite tough weekend. It really is going to be a lengthy 7 days ahead of individuals firefighter people who are even now grieving and mourning their reduction and processing what has took place,” reported Tulare County Hearth Capt. Joanne Bear.

Porterville firefighters will be off until Sunday morning.

Thursday, firefighter Patrick Jones will be laid to relaxation in the South Valley.

A joint assistance for the two fallen firefighters is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. at the Porterville Church of the Nazarene.