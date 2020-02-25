funeral-mass-for-porterville-hearth-capt.-raymond-figueroa-held-in-delano-tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A funeral mass to honor Porterville Fireplace Capt. Raymond Figueroa will be held in Delano Tuesday early morning.

The mass is the first of quite a few companies to honor Capt. Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones, who dropped their lives battling a large hearth at the Porterville town library.

The funeral mass for Capt. Figueroa starts at 10 a.m. at Saint Mary’s of the Miraculous Medal Parish in Delano.

Motion News will stream the service reside on our site and cellular application.

Central Valley hearth departments are lending their assistance to the Porterville Fire section to make it possible for them time to mourn the decline of their fellow firefighters.

“As you could fully grasp, it can be been a quite challenging weekend. It’s going to be a extended 7 days forward of those people firefighter people who are nevertheless grieving and mourning their reduction and processing what has took place,” mentioned Tulare County Fireplace Capt. Joanne Bear.

Porterville firefighters will be off until eventually Sunday early morning.

Thursday, firefighter Patrick Jones will be laid to rest in the South Valley.

A joint services for the two fallen firefighters is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. at the Porterville Church of the Nazarene.