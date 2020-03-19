Funeral of Wales rugby player Matthew J Watkins to be streamed on the web

The funeral of previous Wales rugby participant Matthew J Watkins is to be streamed on the net due to the fact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watkins, who won 18 caps for Wales amongst 2003 and 2006, died before this month at the age of 41 after becoming diagnosed with a uncommon sort of pelvic most cancers in 2013.

The previous Dragons, Gloucester and Scarlets centre’s funeral will acquire spot on March 31 and a substantial accumulating experienced been envisioned at Thornhill Crematorium in Cardiff.Matthew J Watkins (left) gained 18 caps for Wales between 2003 and 2006 (David Davies/PA)

But Blackwood’s Woodfield Park Funeral Directors explained in a statement on their web site: “During these uncertain times we request that only spouse and children and close pals show up at Matthew’s funeral service.

“This may well be topic to change and further limits pending govt information.

“This is merely to assistance safeguard the loved ones and team that will be in attendance.

“The funeral provider will be streamed online for everyone wishing to see from the safety of their personal house – facts of how to perspective the service will be posted.

“Please test this detect yet again closer to the time of the funeral.

“We you should inquire you to respect this decision and thank you for your cooperation at what we enjoy is a incredibly hard time for the family.”

Watkins, a massively common determine in Welsh rugby, produced about 300 club appearances in a 14-12 months senior job in advance of he retired in 2011.

He remaining his wife Stacey and sons Sior and Tal.