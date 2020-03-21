Funerals of non-Muslims in Pahang held to a minimal all through MCO | Malaysia

Pahang point out secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak stated the prayers and funerals of non-Muslim men and women in Pahang should really be carried out inside a small interval of time throughout the movement management purchase. — Image by Yusof Mat Isa

KUANTAN, March 21 — The prayers and funerals of non-Muslim individuals in Pahang really should be carried out within a limited interval of time for the duration of the implementation of the Movement Manage Order (MCO).

Pahang point out secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak said the ruling came into influence beginning these days right up until the revocation of MCO, and would entail deaths not linked to Covid-19 virus or any other infectious disease.

He additional the people of the deceased will have to also obtain a MCO exemption allow from the district police chief prior to the burial.

“The attendance have to be kept to a minimum amount of not more than 10 quick family users comprising parents, husband or wife, little ones or siblings of the deceased.

“These household members will have to also declare themselves as balanced and will be allowed to accompany the overall body to the crematorium or the cemetery,” he explained in a statement right here these days.

Sallehuddin explained the point out goverment also stipulated that religious or customary prayers must be performed at house and concluded in a short period of time with no elaborate procession.

The enforcement of a nationwide MCO from March 18 to 31 is to curb the spread of Covid-19 outbreak, which has so significantly claimed eight lives in Malaysia.

Dependent on the Wellbeing Ministry’s statistic right now, the cumulative situations of confirmed Covid-19 scenarios stood at 1,183 instances, with 37 instances recorded in Pahang. — Bernama