Fungal attack, destroys part of the Florida strawberry harvest

ORLANDO, Fla., June 10 / PRNewswire / – A new variety of deadly fungus has wiped out part of Florida’s strawberry harvest this winter, causing millions of dollars in losses and fears of a new permanent pest.

The mushroom was first discovered in Plant City, east of Tampa – the center of state strawberry production – when the harvest began in December.

Consumers across the country felt the impact as Florida is the only place in the United States with a large winter harvest.

The pestalotiopsis mushroom has invaded up to a quarter of Florida’s 10,000 hectares of strawberries and about half of its current organic strawberry acreage, said Natalia Peres, a plant pathologist at the University of Florida Agricultural Research Agency.

While hundreds of acres of plants were lost, other areas suffered fruit losses in part or were saved by spraying fungicides.

The actual financial impact is not yet known, but producers of the sensitive special crop invest at least USD 15,000 per morning, according to state agricultural statistics.

The average retail price of organic strawberries rose to $ 6.23 a pound on January 11th, from $ 3.99 a pound in mid-December due to a shortage, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The fungus causes the fruits, leaves and roots to turn brown from rotting, and farmers fear that the disease has settled permanently in Florida. They hope it doesn’t reappear, but the extent of the infestation makes it more likely that it will be a long-term problem.

“We lost about 30 hectares of organic. This is definitely a setback, but it is not a knockout for us,” said Gary Wishnatzki, a farmer in Plant City. “The conditions have improved, so we are confident.”

At $ 15,000 per hectare, this means Wishnatzki has a front-end loss of around $ 1.2 million.

His company, Wish Farms, grows around 200 hectares of strawberries, of which 200 hectares are organic, and he leases another 1,200 hectares to other strawberry farms. According to the University of Florida, one hectare can deliver about 32,000 pounds of organic strawberries, which means that Wishnatzi has lost at least 2.5 million pounds of berries.

“We had warm and rainy weather for a few days at the end of December, which allowed this new fungus to thrive,” said Peres, a professor of plant pathology. “It arrived in Florida with a young plant that was brought from a kindergarten.”

It is not known where the mushroom comes from, she said. Because young plants are typically imported from California, North Carolina, and Canada, Peres works with researchers in these areas to identify the source.

Peres said she was looking for a way to control the fungus, especially for organic farmers who have limited choices. It tests how mushroom samples react to various substances, including natural botanical-based fungicides that would be allowed in organic production.

According to Kenneth Parker, managing director of the Florida Strawberry Growers Association, the mushroom has been spreading in drier weather for several days.

“It was really a perfect storm for these fungal spores to spread,” he said. “We sprayed and picked and moved through the wet fields for days, and that spread the spores.”

Peres and the breeders not only want to find an effective fungicide, but also want to find out what other types of plants and trees can house the fungus.

“We cannot remove all plants from our fields, but if we know that the fungus can survive on oak trees, removing some oak trees could prevent the fungus from occurring in a different season,” said Wishnatzki.

Florida’s climate allows strawberries to be grown in winter, but it also poses problems related to pests, mildew and fungus, Peres said. For this reason, there are only a few nurseries on site in which strawberry plants are grown.

Due to Florida’s problems with pests and fungi, organic strawberry production is still relatively low compared to conventional production. The new fungus was found to be significantly resistant to organic and conventional fungicides, Peres said.

As a small special plant, strawberries are often not covered by company insurance. Wishnatzki said the risk is that organic products are more expensive.

“We are working as quickly as possible to find answers and test different products,” said Peres. “We’re trying to understand whether this strain will survive here.”