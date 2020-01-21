Funko unveils new figures Slipknot, Slayer, ZZ Top, Motorhead and Ghost

Funko has unveiled the next series of collectable figures in their Pop! Rocks range.

The popular line-up already includes artists such as Def Leppard, Kiss, Rob Zombie, Metallica and Guns N ‘Roses, but there is much more to come.

At this week’s London Toy Fair, currently taking place at Olympia in the city, Funko raised their horns in honor of Slipknot, Slayer, Motorhead, Ghost, ZZ Top and Weezer.

And although the designs are still in the concept phase, they look pretty special.

The Slipknot designs show Corey Taylor, Sid Wilson and Craig Jones in their We Are Not Your Kind appearance, while the Slayer range includes Tom Araya, Kerry King and the late Jeff Hanneman.

There is a new Lemmy design along with an ax-wielding figure complete with Motorhead’s Snaggletooth mask, while Ghost is represented by a Papa Nihil design.

And if that wasn’t enough, Funko also raised the lid of a design for Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo and the ZZ Top trio by Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard.

View them below.

There is still no word when they will be on the shelves, but this newest series of creations is already great.